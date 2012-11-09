版本:
Factbox-400,865 without power after Sandy, nor'easter

Nov 9 Some 400,865 homes and businesses in the eastern U.S.
still had no power on Friday - some for an 11th straight day - after being
battered over the past couple of weeks, first by Hurricane Sandy and then a
nor'easter, company data showed on Friday.
    Utilities' companies said they expected to restore power to most who were
without service by Nov. 11.
    Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Oct. 29, knocking out power to about
8.5 million customers in 21 states, according to federal data.
    As power companies were restoring Sandy-related outages, a nor'easter hit on
Nov. 7, slowing utilities' efforts to get electricity flowing again after Sandy,
and knocking out power for more than 300,000 homes and businesses primarily in
New York and New Jersey, the states hardest hit by the hurricane.
     
    The following power companies reported outages Friday morning, according to
the utilities.
 
 Utility        Holding       State   Current     Percent     Last
                Company              Outages      of         Reported  
                                                  Affected   
 LIPA           LIPA          NY        162,945   15.5%          166,900
 JCP&L          FirstEnergy   NJ        142,530   14%            161,900
 PSE&G          PSEG          NJ         54,800   3%              55,300
 Con Edison     Con Edison    NY         29,514   2.8%            33,000
 FirstEnergy -  FirstEnergy   WV/MD      11,076   5.5%            10,900
 WV/MD                                                       
    Total out now - 400,865 
    
    Note: Utilities with fewer than 10,000 outages are not included.
    
    The following states reported outages Friday morning, according to the U.S.
Department of Energy's (DOE) situation reports.
    
 State            Current     Percent      Peak        Peak         Total
                  Outages       of       outages      Outages     Customers
                             Customers  Attributed  Attributed   Restored -
                              Without    to Sandy       to       Both Storms
                              Power                 Nor'easter   
 New Jersey         221,276         6%   2,615,291       22,083    2,416,098
 New York           201,865         3%   2,097,933      102,885    1,998,953
 West Virginia       10,999         1%     271,765            0      260,766
                                                                            
                                                                            
 TOTAL:             434,140                                                 
 
    Note: States with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included in the DOE's
table.

