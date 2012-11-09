Factbox-400,865 without power after Sandy, nor'easter

Nov 9 Some 400,865 homes and businesses in the eastern U.S. still had no power on Friday - some for an 11th straight day - after being battered over the past couple of weeks, first by Hurricane Sandy and then a nor'easter, company data showed on Friday. Utilities' companies said they expected to restore power to most who were without service by Nov. 11. Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Oct. 29, knocking out power to about 8.5 million customers in 21 states, according to federal data. As power companies were restoring Sandy-related outages, a nor'easter hit on Nov. 7, slowing utilities' efforts to get electricity flowing again after Sandy, and knocking out power for more than 300,000 homes and businesses primarily in New York and New Jersey, the states hardest hit by the hurricane. The following power companies reported outages Friday morning, according to the utilities. Utility Holding State Current Percent Last Company Outages of Reported Affected LIPA LIPA NY 162,945 15.5% 166,900 JCP&L FirstEnergy NJ 142,530 14% 161,900 PSE&G PSEG NJ 54,800 3% 55,300 Con Edison Con Edison NY 29,514 2.8% 33,000 FirstEnergy - FirstEnergy WV/MD 11,076 5.5% 10,900 WV/MD Total out now - 400,865 Note: Utilities with fewer than 10,000 outages are not included. The following states reported outages Friday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) situation reports. State Current Percent Peak Peak Total Outages of outages Outages Customers Customers Attributed Attributed Restored - Without to Sandy to Both Storms Power Nor'easter New Jersey 221,276 6% 2,615,291 22,083 2,416,098 New York 201,865 3% 2,097,933 102,885 1,998,953 West Virginia 10,999 1% 271,765 0 260,766 TOTAL: 434,140 Note: States with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included in the DOE's table.