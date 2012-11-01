CORRECTED-Verizon may take 2 wks to restore service to customers

(Corrects 2nd and 4th paragraph to Maguire from Maquire)
NEW YORK Nov 1 Verizon Communications
may take another two weeks to restore telecommunication services
for its customers after flooding and power outages knocked out
services during Hurricane Sandy, according to a top executive
for the company.
The provider of telephone, Internet and television services
is still working on pumping water out of central offices with
key telecom equipment in order to restore its services, Tom
Maguire, senior vice president for national operations support,
told Reuters.
Verizon is using tens of thousands of gallons of fuel every
day in back-up generators powering telecom equipment and in
vehicles that are working in affected areas
But despite reports of fuel shortages at gas stations around
the region Maguire said he is "pretty confident" the company
will have access to enough fuel supplies.
