UPDATE 1-Verizon may need two weeks to restore some services

By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK Nov 1 Verizon Communications
may take up to two weeks to restore telecommunication services
for some of its customers after flooding and power outages
knocked out services during massive storm Sandy, according to a
top executive for the company.
The provider of telephone, Internet and television services
said while some customers already have service and others will
have service in a matter of days, it will take as long as two
weeks for some other customers.
On Thursday Verizon was still working on pumping water out
of central offices with key telecom equipment in order to
restore its services, Tom Maguire, senior vice president for
national operations support, told Reuters.
Verizon is using tens of thousands of gallons of fuel every
day in back-up generators powering telecom equipment and in
vehicles that are working in affected areas
But despite a retail fuel crisis in the New York area,
Maguire said he is "pretty confident" Verizon will have enough
fuel because it is working with the government and fuel
suppliers on procurement.
"There's a decent amount of competition" for fuel, Maguire
said. Even taxis were turning away customers on Thursday as
drivers had to spend hours searching for gas. {ID:nL1E8M139K]
While telecom equipment was back up and running Verizon's
main New York office on 140 West Street in lower Manhattan,
Maguire said the company was still struggling to return services
from another location at the tip of the island.