By email or in a tent: a scramble to get Sandy victims to vote

* Post-storm chaos overshadowing election in U.S. Northeast
* About 70 NYC, Westchester polling places without power
* New York could allow a second day of voting
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Nov 3 New Jersey is allowing voters
displaced by superstorm Sandy to vote by email, while some
voters in New York could be casting their ballots in tents in an
11th-hour scramble to ensure voting in Tuesday's elections.
With power still out for more than a million homes and
businesses and scores of polling stations rendered useless by a
record surge of seawater in New York and New Jersey, authorities
face unprecedented challenges in pulling off Election Day.
Sandy, one of the most damaging storms to hit the United
States, hammered the Northeast coast on Monday with 80
mile-per-hour (130-kph) winds while walls of water overran
oceanside communities, killing at least 110.
The post-storm chaos in the region has overshadowed the
final days of campaigning, making voting an afterthought for
many, even with President Barack Obama and Republican challenger
Mitt Romney locked in a tight race.
"I'm not thinking about the election too much right now,"
said Frank Carrol, 59, a retired New York City transit worker
who lives in the hard-hit borough of Staten Island. He planned
to vote, but did not know if his local polling station would
even be open. "We'll stop by and see what happens," Carrol said.
Lower voter turnout probably won't affect the outcome of the
election since the two states are considered safely Democratic
and should go into Obama's column in the Electoral College. But
it may reduce his popular vote tally.
In New Jersey, authorities took the uncommon step of
declaring that any voter displaced from their home by Sandy
would be designated an overseas voter, allowing them to submit
an absentee vote by fax or email.
According to the Federal Voting Assistance Program, about a
dozen U.S. states allow absentee ballots - mainly from overseas
voters - to be returned by email, while several more have the
ability to allow this in certain emergency situations.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also said he had ordered
county clerks to open their offices this weekend to allow early
voting for storm-affected residents and that paper ballots would
be available on Tuesday at polling stations still without power.
"Time on your hands? Tired of cleaning stuff up? Go there in
person, you'll get a ballot, you vote and hand it in and you're
done," Christie, a Republican, said from the town of Little
Ferry. "There's no reason why anybody shouldn't vote. We're
going to have a full, fair, transparent, open voting process."
NEW YORK FRUSTRATION
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg expressed irritation at
trying to help the Board of Elections in the City of New York.
"We (in City Hall) don't run the Board of Elections which is
the frustrating thing and their responsibility is to make sure
that everybody on Tuesday can exercise the franchise which is
the essence of what American democracy is all about," he said.
"They have known for six days now that we were going to have
some problems and hopefully they had backup plans anyway ... We
have offered help, but last time I checked still hadn't gotten
lists of where they really need help," he said.
The city's Board of Elections was not immediately available
for comment, but on its website said that its Manhattan and
Staten Island offices had been closed since the storm on Monday
and its central phone bank was not functioning properly.
"Hurricane Sandy and the loss of electricity have made our
task more challenging," the board said. "The processing of
absentee ballot applications has been delayed by the storm but
our staff are working diligently."
An obscure New York state law allows counties to seek a
second day of polling if voter turnout was less than 25 percent
as a "direct consequence" of a disaster. A second day of voting
must then happen within 20 days of the original poll date.
John Miksad, Con Edison's senior vice president of Electric
Operations, said about 70 polling stations out of 1,250 in New
York City and neighboring Westchester County - the area served
by the power and gas company - were still without electricity.
"We are looking to get those restored before Election Day,"
he told reporters, adding that most of those were in Westchester
County where overhead power lines had been downed by trees.
"We have talked to the city and Westchester County. They do
have the capability to make some alternate plans ... they talked
about bringing tents out there for election day, moving people
to other voting locations," he said.
In Connecticut it was likely that only a few polling
stations would need to be relocated on Tuesday, a spokesman for
the Connecticut Secretary of the State said.