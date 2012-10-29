版本:
2012年 10月 30日

Washington Metro to remain closed on Tuesday morning

WASHINGTON Oct 29 Major public transportation in Washington, halted because of Hurricane Sandy, will not resume on Tuesday morning, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

Metrorail and Metrobus service will remain suspended due to the hurricane, which is expected to cause widespread havoc in the capital on Monday evening and early on Tuesday morning.

WMATA said it will make an announcement on the timing of restored service after it is able to assess damage and weather conditions on Tuesday morning.

