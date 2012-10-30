Transco U.S. Northeast gas line has no major snags due to Sandy

NEW YORK Oct 30 Williams Cos'
Transcontinental Natural Gas Pipeline Co unit on Tuesday said
its natural gas system in the U.S. Northeast was operating
without any significant issues after Hurricane Sandy hit the
East Coast late Monday.
The company said in a website posting it continued to assess
the impact of the storm on its operations. There were some
"minor communication outages" at some metering facilities.
"Until such time that the communication at those metering
locations can be corrected, estimated metered volumes may need
to be utilized. As a result, system imbalances may need to be
adjusted once actual metered volumes are known," the posting
said.
The 10,000-mile (16,093 km) Transco gas pipeline system has
the capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day
from South Texas to New York City. It is a major provider of
natural gas to the northeastern and southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Sandy left more than 8 million customers without
power along the East Coast after the storm came ashore in New
Jersey late on Monday. The storm forced the closure of financial
markets due to flooding in New York City.