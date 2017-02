HOUSTON, Sept 1 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it had shut in "minimal" production and was evacuating workers from its Gulf of Mexico operations as a tropical disturbance churned over the central part of the basin.

The company said weather conditions were "already impairing staff movement," but evacuations were under way. Production shut-ins so far focused on subsea fields and "impacts are minimal at this point." (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)