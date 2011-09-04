Anadarko ready to restaff all Gulf of Mexico ops

HOUSTON, Sept 4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp ( APC.N ) said on Sunday it was ready to restaff all of its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms as soon as weather permits.

The company said it had restaffed and restarted its three operated platforms in the western Gulf of Mexico, but five others remained shut.

Tropical Storm Lee reached Louisiana's coast early on Sunday, but the slow-moving storm's winds and rain prevented helicopters from ferrying oil and gas workers back to facilities south of Louisiana and Mississippi. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)