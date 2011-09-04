版本:
Anadarko ready to restaff all Gulf of Mexico ops

 HOUSTON, Sept 4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N)
said on Sunday it was ready to restaff all of its Gulf of
Mexico oil and gas platforms as soon as weather permits.
 The company said it had restaffed and restarted its three
operated platforms in the western Gulf of Mexico, but five
others remained shut.
 Tropical Storm Lee reached Louisiana's coast early on
Sunday, but the slow-moving storm's winds and rain prevented
helicopters from ferrying oil and gas workers back to
facilities south of Louisiana and Mississippi.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)

