Anadarko restarting Independence Hub, 3 platforms

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) was restarting production on the 1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day Independence Hub natural gas production platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, the company said.

The company was also restarting Marco Polo, Constitution and Neptune platforms.

All of the platforms were shut last week ahead of Tropical Storm Lee. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)