Apache restaffing, restarting U.S. Gulf ops

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Apache Corp (APA.N) said on Tuesday that the company was restaffing and restarting its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operations in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee.

"Production is ramping up as pipelines and other third-party operated facilities are returned to service," spokesman Bill Mintz said.

Apache and other producers' efforts to restaff and restart Gulf operations were hampered over the weekend by high winds and rough seas in Lee's aftermath. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)