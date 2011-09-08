版本:
2011年 9月 9日

Apache evacuating nonessentials from Gulf of Mexico

 HOUSTON, Sept 8 Apache Corp (APA.N) was
evacuating nonessential workers from the western Gulf of Mexico
due to Tropical Storm Nate, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
 Production at its offshore platforms was unaffected by the
evacuations, Apache said.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

