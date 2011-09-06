版本:
BHP Billiton restaffs U.S. Gulf post-Lee

HOUSTON, Sept 6 BHP Billiton (BLT.L) on Tuesday had restaffed its two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms after Tropical Storm Lee, a spokesman said.

Spokesman Kris Sava said the company would resume production pending notification that export pipelines were open. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)

