2011年 9月 6日

BP says restaffing U.S. Gulf platforms post-Lee

HOUSTON, Sept 6 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) on Tuesday was restaffing its eight Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee, a spokesman said on the company's hurricane hotline.

Spokesman Daren Beaudo said that once the platforms are restaffed crews would assess possible damage and restart production. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)

