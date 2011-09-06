BP says restaffing U.S. Gulf platforms post-Lee

US STOCKS-Oil prices prop up Wall St; Nasdaq hits record high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to open)
HOUSTON, Sept 6 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) on Tuesday was restaffing its eight Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee, a spokesman said on the company's hurricane hotline.
Spokesman Daren Beaudo said that once the platforms are restaffed crews would assess possible damage and restart production. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to open)
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)