BP pulls some staff from Gulf of Mexico due to Nate

HOUSTON, Sept 8 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) began pulling nonessential staff from the southern Green Canyon section of the Gulf of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday, a company spokesman said.

Workers were being taken from the Atlantis, Holstein and Mad Dog platforms, said BP spokesman Daren Beaudo. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

