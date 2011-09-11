BP returns workers to Gulf of Mexico post-Nate

HOUSTON, Sept 11 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) began returning workers to offshore production platforms in the Green Canyon area of the northern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday after Tropical Storm Nate turned west, failing to develop into a threat to the U.S. offshore oil patch.

No crude oil or natural gas production was shut in U.S.-regulated waters of the Gulf of Mexico due to Nate, which crossed the Mexican coastline in the southern Gulf on Sunday.

BP is the largest crude oil producer in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico, which account for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek) (erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8508; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.reuters.com@reuters.net))