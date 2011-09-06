版本:
2011年 9月 7日

Conoco says preps Magnolia platform for restart

HOUSTON, Sept 6 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) was preparing to restart production on its 5,000-barrel-of-oil-equivalent capacity Magnolia platform in the Gulf of Mexico after returning workers on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

The platform was evacuated last week ahead of the approach of Tropical Storm Lee. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

