FACTBOX-US Gulf offshore oilpatch slowly returning

 Sept 5 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico said heavy winds
from Tropical Storm Lee's remains were preventing helicopters and ships from returning workers to the offshore oil
patch on Monday, slowing the restoration of production.
 Lee, which shut offshore production late last week and lashed the Louisiana coast, packed with refineries and
energy production infrastructure, had dissipated into a remnant low pressure system over the southeastern United States
by Monday.
 About 61 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 46 percent of natural gas output were shut in, though
some offshore producers had begun restaffing platforms and restarting some production.
 As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 858,935 barrels per day, or 61.4 percent, of Gulf oil
production remained shut. In addition, 2,438.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 46 percent, of Gulf
gas production was shut.
 The remnants of Lee were located along the Mississippi-Alabama border and spreading rain from Florida to Louisiana,
as well as producing high winds in Texas, helping the spread of wildfires on Monday.
 The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast
accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity.
 Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas
output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
      9/1     9/2     9/3      9/4     9/5     AGGREGATE
Oil    79,989  666,321 844,190  843,223  858,935  3,292,658
Gas    127     1,743   2,895.9  2,345.3  2,438.5  9,549.7
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company             Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N)    Returning workers to three of eight shut oil and gas production platforms [ID:nWEN7835]
Apache (APA.N)      High winds hampering restaffing efforts [ID:nWEN7936]
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Shut, evacuated two platforms[ID:nWEN7858]
BP (BP.L)           Shut eight oil/gas platforms, to begin restaffing Sept 6 [ID:nWEN7923]
Chevron (CVX.N)     Restoring production, restaffing on Sept 5 as weather permits [ID:nWEN7926]
Conoco (COP.N)      Shut production, evacuated all workers from Magnolia platform [ID:nWEN7865]
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffing and restarting some offshore operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day
                 of gas production and evacuated 140 workers [ID:nWEN7918]
Marathon (MRO.N)    Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in, some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N)  Shut upstream operations, evacuated some workers [ID:nWEN7841]  
Nexen NXY.TO      Restarted about half of Gulf output as bad weather hampers operations. [ID:nWEN7940]
Shell (RDSa.L)      Returning workers to Perdido platform; Brutus, Auger, Enchilada, Europa shut [ID:nWEN7927]
PIPELINES
 * BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]
 * Enbridge (ENB.TO): Stingray declared force majeure due to shut Gulf of Mexico natural gas production.
 * Williams (WMB.N): Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its Transco line. [ID:nN1E7801Q0]
PORTS
 * Louisiana Offshore Oil Port tanker offloadings remain suspended due to rough seas, continues deliveries to
customers from storage.
 * Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico remains resumed Monday
morning. [ID:nWEN7942]
 * Port of New Orleans operating normally, expects little if any effect on its operations from storm.
 * Ship traffic halted at Port of Mobile due to rough seas. [ID:nN1E7840GU]
 * Ship traffic resumed along Sabine Pass on Monday. [ID:nWEN7925]
--------------------------------------------------------
REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)
LOUISIANA:
Company                Refinery       Size    Status
Exxon (XOM.N)          Baton Rouge    502     No impact
Marathon (MPC.N)       Garyville      464     No impact
Citgo                  Lake Charles   427.8   No impact
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse   247     Very low rates
ConocoPhillips         Westlake       239.4   No impact
Motiva [MOTIV.UL]      Convent        235     No impact
Motiva                 Norco          233     No impact
Exxon/PDVSA            Chalmette      192.5   No impact
Murphy                 Meraux         125     No impact
Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs   80     No impact
Valero Energy (VLO.N)  Norco          205     Rates cut
MISSISSIPPI:
Chevron (CVX.N)        Pascagoula     330     Ops normal
Total                                3280.7
--------------------------------------------------------
  (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Eileen Moustakis and Jeanine Prezioso; compiled by Bruce
Nichols and Kristen Hays; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

