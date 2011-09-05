FACTBOX-US Gulf offshore oilpatch slowly returning

Sept 5 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico said heavy winds
from Tropical Storm Lee's remains were preventing helicopters and ships from returning workers to the offshore oil
patch on Monday, slowing the restoration of production.
Lee, which shut offshore production late last week and lashed the Louisiana coast, packed with refineries and
energy production infrastructure, had dissipated into a remnant low pressure system over the southeastern United States
by Monday.
About 61 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 46 percent of natural gas output were shut in, though
some offshore producers had begun restaffing platforms and restarting some production.
As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 858,935 barrels per day, or 61.4 percent, of Gulf oil
production remained shut. In addition, 2,438.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 46 percent, of Gulf
gas production was shut.
The remnants of Lee were located along the Mississippi-Alabama border and spreading rain from Florida to Louisiana,
as well as producing high winds in Texas, helping the spread of wildfires on Monday.
The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast
accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity.
Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas
output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 AGGREGATE
Oil 79,989 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 3,292,658
Gas 127 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 9,549.7
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N) Returning workers to three of eight shut oil and gas production platforms [ID:nWEN7835]
Apache (APA.N) High winds hampering restaffing efforts [ID:nWEN7936]
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Shut, evacuated two platforms[ID:nWEN7858]
BP (BP.L) Shut eight oil/gas platforms, to begin restaffing Sept 6 [ID:nWEN7923]
Chevron (CVX.N) Restoring production, restaffing on Sept 5 as weather permits [ID:nWEN7926]
Conoco (COP.N) Shut production, evacuated all workers from Magnolia platform [ID:nWEN7865]
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffing and restarting some offshore operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day
of gas production and evacuated 140 workers [ID:nWEN7918]
Marathon (MRO.N) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in, some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N) Shut upstream operations, evacuated some workers [ID:nWEN7841]
Nexen NXY.TO Restarted about half of Gulf output as bad weather hampers operations. [ID:nWEN7940]
Shell (RDSa.L) Returning workers to Perdido platform; Brutus, Auger, Enchilada, Europa shut [ID:nWEN7927]
PIPELINES
* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]
* Enbridge (ENB.TO): Stingray declared force majeure due to shut Gulf of Mexico natural gas production.
* Williams (WMB.N): Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its Transco line. [ID:nN1E7801Q0]
PORTS
* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port tanker offloadings remain suspended due to rough seas, continues deliveries to
customers from storage.
* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico remains resumed Monday
morning. [ID:nWEN7942]
* Port of New Orleans operating normally, expects little if any effect on its operations from storm.
* Ship traffic halted at Port of Mobile due to rough seas. [ID:nN1E7840GU]
* Ship traffic resumed along Sabine Pass on Monday. [ID:nWEN7925]
--------------------------------------------------------
REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)
LOUISIANA:
Company Refinery Size Status
Exxon (XOM.N) Baton Rouge 502 No impact
Marathon (MPC.N) Garyville 464 No impact
Citgo Lake Charles 427.8 No impact
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse 247 Very low rates
ConocoPhillips Westlake 239.4 No impact
Motiva [MOTIV.UL] Convent 235 No impact
Motiva Norco 233 No impact
Exxon/PDVSA Chalmette 192.5 No impact
Murphy Meraux 125 No impact
Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs 80 No impact
Valero Energy (VLO.N) Norco 205 Rates cut
MISSISSIPPI:
Chevron (CVX.N) Pascagoula 330 Ops normal
Total 3280.7
--------------------------------------------------------
