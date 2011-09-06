FACTBOX-US Gulf offshore oilpatch slowly returning

Sept 6 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico restaffed platforms on Tuesday after high winds and rough seas in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee died down and helicopters could ferry workers back to the offshore oil patch.

Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late last week. The storm came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but left bad weather in its wake that stymied some efforts to restaff facilies and restart output.

By Tuesday weather conditions improved, producers said.

More than 60 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 41.6 percent of natural gas output were shut in on Tuesday, as offshore producers increasingly began restaffing platforms and restarting some production.

As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 846,670 barrels per day, or 60.5 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 2,204.6 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 41.6 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.

The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee, which brought flooding to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.

Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. -------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 AGGREGATE Oil 79,989 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 4,139,328 Gas 127 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 11,754.3 * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management -------------------------------------------------------- COMPANIES Company Production, evacuations Anadarko ( APC.N ) Eight oil/gas platforms restaffed, production restart to come [ID:nWEN7835] Apache ( APA.N ) Restaffing, restarting operations, production ramping up. [ID:nWEN7958] BHP Billiton ( BLT.L )Shut, evacuated two platforms[ID:WEN7858] BP ( BP.L ) Restaffing, restarting eight eight oil/gas platforms [ID:nWEN7961] Chevron ( CVX.N ) Restoring production, restaffing on Sept 5 as weather permits [ID:WEN7926] Conoco ( COP.N ) Shut production, evacuated all workers from Magnolia platform [ID:nWEN7865] Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Restaffing and restarting some offshore operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas production and evacuated 140 workers [ID:nWEN7918] Marathon ( MRO.N ) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in, some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870] Murphy Oil ( MUR.N ) Shut upstream operations, evacuated some workers [ID:nWEN7841] Nexen NXY.TO Restarted about half of Gulf output as bad weather hampers operations. [ID:nWEN7940] Shell ( RDSa.L ) Restaffing central and eastern Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms, production ramp-up expected to last three to five days. [ID:nWEN7960] PIPELINES

* Enterprise: Restarting Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational. [ID:nWEN7959]

* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]

* Enbridge ( ENB.TO ): Stingray declared force majeure due to shut Gulf of Mexico natural gas production. PORTS

* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port expected to resume tanker offloadings with improved weather conditions. [ID:nWEN7951]

* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico remains resumed Monday morning. [ID:nWEN7942]

* Port of New Orleans operating normally.

* Port of Mobile AL open to ship traffic after storm. [ID:nWEN7967]