FACTBOX-US Gulf offshore oilpatch slowly returning

 Sept 6 Oil and natural gas producers in
U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico restaffed platforms
on Tuesday after high winds and rough seas in the aftermath of
Tropical Storm Lee died down and helicopters could ferry
workers back to the offshore oil patch.
 Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late
last week. The storm came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but
left bad weather in its wake that stymied some efforts to
restaff facilies and restart output.
 By Tuesday weather conditions improved, producers said.
 More than 60 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production
and 41.6 percent of natural gas output were shut in on Tuesday,
as offshore producers increasingly began restaffing platforms
and restarting some production.
 As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
said 846,670 barrels per day, or 60.5 percent, of Gulf oil
production remained shut. In addition, 2,204.6 million cubic
feet per day of natural gas output, or 41.6 percent, of Gulf
gas production was shut.
 The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S.
refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and
Mississippi reported no impact from Lee, which brought flooding
to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.
 Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic
oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET)
SHUT IN
   9/1    9/2     9/3      9/4     9/5      9/6  
AGGREGATE
Oil 79,989 666,321 844,190  843,223  858,935  846,670  
 4,139,328
Gas  127    1,743   2,895.9  2,345.3  2,438.5 2,204.6  
11,754.3
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company             Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N)    Eight oil/gas platforms restaffed,
production restart to come [ID:nWEN7835]
Apache (APA.N)      Restaffing, restarting operations,
production ramping up. [ID:nWEN7958]
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Shut, evacuated two platforms[ID:WEN7858]
BP (BP.L)           Restaffing, restarting eight eight oil/gas
platforms [ID:nWEN7961]
Chevron (CVX.N)     Restoring production, restaffing on Sept 5
as weather permits [ID:WEN7926]
Conoco (COP.N)      Shut production, evacuated all workers from
Magnolia platform [ID:nWEN7865]
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffing and restarting some offshore
operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of
gas production and evacuated 140 workers [ID:nWEN7918]
Marathon (MRO.N)    Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank
platform shut in, some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N)  Shut upstream operations, evacuated some
workers [ID:nWEN7841]  
Nexen NXY.TO      Restarted about half of Gulf output as bad
weather hampers operations. [ID:nWEN7940]
Shell (RDSa.L)      Restaffing central and eastern Gulf of
Mexico oil and gas platforms, production ramp-up expected to
last three to five days. [ID:nWEN7960]
PIPELINES
 * Enterprise: Restarting Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and
Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational.
[ID:nWEN7959]
 * BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin
gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]
 * Enbridge (ENB.TO): Stingray declared force majeure due to
shut Gulf of Mexico natural gas production.
PORTS
 * Louisiana Offshore Oil Port expected to resume tanker
offloadings with improved weather conditions. [ID:nWEN7951]
 * Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River
entrance from the Gulf of Mexico remains resumed Monday
morning. [ID:nWEN7942]
 * Port of New Orleans operating normally.
 * Port of Mobile AL open to ship traffic after storm.
[ID:nWEN7967]
 * Ship traffic resumed along Sabine Pass on Monday.
[ID:nWEN7925]
--------------------------------------------------------
REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)
LOUISIANA:
Company                Refinery       Size    Status
Exxon (XOM.N)          Baton Rouge    502     No impact
Marathon (MPC.N)       Garyville      464     No impact
Citgo                  Lake Charles   427.8   No impact
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse   247     Very low rates
ConocoPhillips         Westlake       239.4   No impact
Motiva [MOTIV.UL]      Convent        235     No impact
Motiva                 Norco          233     No impact
Exxon/PDVSA            Chalmette      192.5   No impact
Murphy                 Meraux         125     No impact
Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs   80     No impact
Valero Energy (VLO.N)  Norco          205     Rates cut
MISSISSIPPI:
Chevron (CVX.N)        Pascagoula     330     Ops normal
Total                                3280.7
--------------------------------------------------------
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, and
Jeanine Prezioso; Compiled by Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays and
Bruce Nichols; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

