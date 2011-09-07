版本:
FACTBOX-US Gulf offshore energy restart continues

 Sept 6 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of
the Gulf of Mexico restaffed platforms on Tuesday after high winds and rough
seas in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee died down and helicopters could
ferry workers back to the offshore oil patch.
 Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late last week. The
storm came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but left bad weather in its wake that
stymied some efforts to restaff facilities and restart output.
 By Tuesday weather conditions improved, producers said.
 More than 60 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 41.6
percent of natural gas output were shut in on Tuesday, as offshore producers
increasingly began restaffing platforms and restarting some production.
 As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 846,670
barrels per day, or 60.5 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In
addition, 2,204.6 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 41.6
percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.
 The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity,
but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee,
which brought flooding to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.
 Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production
and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
    9/1       9/2       9/3       9/4       9/5       9/6
Oil 79,989   666,321   844,190   843,223   858,935   846,670
Gas    127     1,743     2,895.9   2,345.3   2,438.5   2,204.6
AGGREGATE: Oil 4,139,328, Gas 11,754.3
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company             Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N)    Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo, Constitution,
                 Neptune, resumed production Sept 4 on Nansen, Boomvang,
                 Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989]
Apache (APA.N)      Restaffing, restarting operations, production ramping up.
                 [ID:nWEN7958]
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Restaffed, restarting platforms [ID:nWEN7984]
BP (BP.L)           Restaffing, restarting eight eight oil/gas platforms
                 [ID:nWEN7961]
Chevron (CVX.N)     Restoring production, restaffing on Sept 5 as weather
                 permits [ID:WEN7926]
Conoco (COP.N)      Preparing to restart Magnolia platform production  
                 [ID:nWEN7983]
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffing and restarting some offshore operations, had
                 shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas  
                 production and evacuated 140 workers [ID:nWEN7918]
Marathon (MRO.N)    Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in,
                 some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N)  Restaffed platforms, ramping up production [ID:nWEN7982]
Nexen NXY.TO      Restarted about half of Gulf output as bad weather hampers
                 operations. [ID:nWEN7940]
Shell (RDSa.L)      Restaffing central and eastern Gulf of Mexico oil and gas
                 platforms, production ramp-up expected to last three to
                 five days. [ID:nWEN7960]
PIPELINES
 * Enterprise (ENB.N): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and Poseidon
Pipeline, Independence Trail operational. [ID:nWEN7959]
 * BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due
to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]
 * Enbridge (ENB.TO): Lifted force majeure on Manta Ray natural gas
pipeline, doing inspections at platforms. [ID:nN1E7851MQ]
PORTS
 * Louisiana Offshore Oil Port resumed tanker offloadings with improved
weather conditions. [ID:nWEN7986]
 * Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf
of Mexico remains resumed Monday morning. [ID:nWEN7942]
 * Port of New Orleans operating normally.
 * Port of Mobile AL open to ship traffic after storm. [ID:nWEN7967]
 * Ship traffic resumed along Sabine Pass on Monday. [ID:nWEN7925]
--------------------------------------------------------
REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)
LOUISIANA:
Company                Refinery       Size    Status
Exxon (XOM.N)          Baton Rouge    502     No impact
Marathon (MPC.N)       Garyville      464     No impact
Citgo                  Lake Charles   427.8   No impact
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse   247     Very low rates
ConocoPhillips         Westlake       239.4   No impact
Motiva [MOTIV.UL]      Convent        235     No impact
Motiva                 Norco          233     No impact
Exxon/PDVSA            Chalmette      192.5   No impact
Murphy                 Meraux         125     No impact
Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs   80     No impact
Valero Energy (VLO.N)  Norco          205     No impact
MISSISSIPPI:
Chevron (CVX.N)        Pascagoula     330     Ops normal
Total                                3280.7
--------------------------------------------------------
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, and Jeanine Prezioso;
Compiled by Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays and Bruce Nichols; Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid, Gary Hill)

