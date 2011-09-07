版本:
FACTBOX-TS Nate forms as US Gulf energy restarts post-Lee

 Sept 7 Oil and natural gas producers in
U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were restoring
production on Wednesday in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee as
Tropical Storm Nate formed over the Bay of Campeche.
 Major oil and gas producers said they were monitoring Nate,
the 14th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season.
 Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late
last week. The storm came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but
left bad weather in its wake that stymied some efforts to
restaff facilities and restart output.
 As of Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
said 516,451 barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil
production remained shut. In addition, 958.4 million cubic feet
per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, of Gulf gas
production was shut.
 The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S.
refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and
Mississippi reported no impact from Lee.
 Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic
oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET)
SHUT IN
 9/2       9/3       9/4       9/5       9/6       9/7
Oil 666,321   844,190   843,223   858,935   846,670   516,451
Gas 1,743     2,895.9   2,345.3   2,438.5   2,204.6   958.4
 AGGREGATE:   Oil 4,655,779    Gas  12,712.7
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
COMPANIES
Company             Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N)    Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo,
                 Constitution, Neptune, had restarted
                 Nansen, Boomvang,
Apache (APA.N)      Restaffing, restarting operations,
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Restaffed, restarting platforms
BP (BP.L)           Restaffing, restarted eight oil/gas
                 platforms
Chevron (CVX.N)     Restoring production, restaffing
Conoco (COP.N)      Restarting Magnolia platform production
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffed and restarting offshore
                 operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and
                 60 mmcf per day of gas production
Marathon (MRO.N)    Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank
                 platform shut in, some workers evacuated
Murphy Oil (MUR.N)  Restaffed platforms, ramping up production
Nexen NXY.TO      Restarted, restaffed operations
Shell (RDSa.L)      Restaffed platforms, restoring production
PIPELINES
 * Enterprise (ENB.N): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil
Pipeline and Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational.
 * BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin
gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]
 * Enbridge (ENB.TO): Lifted force majeure on Manta Ray
natural gas pipeline, conducting inspections at platforms.
PORTS
 * Louisiana Offshore Oil Port resumed tanker offloadings
with improved weather conditions.
 * Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River
entrance from the Gulf of Mexico resumed on Monday morning.
 * Port of New Orleans operating normally.
 * Port of Mobile AL open to ship traffic after storm.
 * Ship traffic resumed along Sabine Pass on Monday.
REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)
LOUISIANA:
Company                Refinery       Size    Status
Exxon (XOM.N)          Baton Rouge    502     No impact
Marathon (MPC.N)       Garyville      464     No impact
Citgo                  Lake Charles   427.8   No impact
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse   247     Very low rates
ConocoPhillips         Westlake       239.4   No impact
Motiva [MOTIV.UL]      Convent        235     No impact
Motiva                 Norco          233     No impact
Exxon/PDVSA            Chalmette      192.5   No impact
Murphy                 Meraux         125     No impact
Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs   80     No impact
Valero Energy (VLO.N)  Norco          205     No impact
MISSISSIPPI:
Chevron (CVX.N)        Pascagoula     330     Ops normal
Total                                3280.7
