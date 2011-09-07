FACTBOX-TS Nate forms as US Gulf energy restarts post-Lee

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were restoring production on Wednesday in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee as Tropical Storm Nate formed over the Bay of Campeche.
Major oil and gas producers said they were monitoring Nate, the 14th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season. [ID:nL3E7K73WJ]
Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late last week. The storm came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but left bad weather in its wake that stymied some efforts to restaff facilities and restart output.
As of Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 516,451 barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 958.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.
The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee.
Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 Oil 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 516,451 Gas 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 958.4
AGGREGATE: Oil 4,655,779 Gas 12,712.7
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
----------------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N) Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo,
Constitution, Neptune, had restarted
Nansen, Boomvang,
Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989]
Apache (APA.N) Restaffing, restarting operations,
production ramping up ]ID:nWEN7958] BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Restaffed, restarting platforms BP (BP.L) Restaffing, restarted eight oil/gas
platforms Chevron (CVX.N) Restoring production, restaffing Conoco (COP.N) Restarting Magnolia platform production Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffed and restarting offshore
operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and
60 mmcf per day of gas production
Marathon (MRO.N) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank
platform shut in, some workers evacuated
[ID:nWEN7870] Murphy Oil (MUR.N) Restaffed platforms, ramping up production Nexen NXY.TO Restarted, restaffed operations Shell (RDSa.L) Restaffed platforms, restoring production PIPELINES
* Enterprise (ENB.N): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil
Pipeline and Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational.
[ID:nWEN7959]
* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]
* Enbridge (ENB.TO): Lifted force majeure on Manta Ray
natural gas pipeline, conducting inspections at platforms.
[ID:nN1E7851MQ]
PORTS
* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port resumed tanker offloadings with improved weather conditions.
* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico resumed on Monday morning.
* Port of New Orleans operating normally.
* Port of Mobile AL open to ship traffic after storm.
* Ship traffic resumed along Sabine Pass on Monday. -------------------------------------------------------- REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd) LOUISIANA: Company Refinery Size Status Exxon (XOM.N) Baton Rouge 502 No impact Marathon (MPC.N) Garyville 464 No impact Citgo Lake Charles 427.8 No impact ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse 247 Very low rates ConocoPhillips Westlake 239.4 No impact Motiva [MOTIV.UL] Convent 235 No impact Motiva Norco 233 No impact Exxon/PDVSA Chalmette 192.5 No impact Murphy Meraux 125 No impact Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs 80 No impact Valero Energy (VLO.N) Norco 205 No impact MISSISSIPPI: Chevron (CVX.N) Pascagoula 330 Ops normal Total 3280.7 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, and Jeanine Prezioso; Compiled by Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays and Bruce Nichols; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Gary Hill and Dale Hudson)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: