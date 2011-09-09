版本:
FACTBOX-US Gulf offshore back after Lee, risk from Nate fades

 Sept 9 Oil and natural gas producers in
U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico had nearly restored
operations after Tropical Storm Lee. Early preparations for
Tropical Storm Nate slowed as it appeared headed to Mexico.
 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), one of the biggest Gulf
producers, said it had restored all production that had been
shut due to Lee and did not expect evacuations due to Nate.
 Apache Corp (APA.N) said it expected no production impact
from Nate and that there would be no evacuation of staff beyond
the 19 non-essentials already pulled.
 On Friday the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said
6.2 percent of Gulf oil production remained shut due to Lee,
down from 15 percent Thursday. In addition, 4 percent of Gulf
natural gas output was still offline, down from 6.8 percent
Thursday.
 The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S.
refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and
Mississippi reported no impact from Lee, which brought flooding
to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.
 Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic
oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET)
SHUT IN
     9/3      9/4      9/5      9/6      9/7      9/8   
9/9
 Oil  844,190  843,223  858,935  846,670  516,451  206,681
87,378
 Gas  2,895.9  2,345.3  2,438.5  2,204.6  958.4    362.8  
210
AGGREGATE PRODUCTION LOST:
 Oil  4,949,838 barrels.
 Gas     13,285.5 million cubic feet.
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
----------------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES REACT TO THREAT OF TROPICAL STORM NATE
Company             Production, evacuations
Apache Corp (APA.N) Expects no production impact from Nate;
removal of
                 non-essential staff from western Gulf
halted at 19
BP Plc (BP.L)       Pulls non-essential staff from three
platforms, Mad Dog,
                 Holstein, Atlantis; no production impact.
Shell (RDSa.L)      Not planning to evacuate; its Perdido hub
in the southwest                     Gulf is among closest
assets to Nate.
COMPANIES RECOVER FROM LEE AS NATE FORMS
Company             Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N)    Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo,
Constitution,
                 Neptune, resumed output Sept. 4 on
Nansen,Boomvang,
                 Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989]
Apache (APA.N)      Restaffing, restarting operations,
production ramping up.
                 [ID:nWEN7958]
BHP Billiton(BLT.L) Restaffed, restarting platforms
BP (BP.L)           Restaffed, restarted eight oil/gas
platforms
Chevron (CVX.N)     Restoring production, restaffing
Conoco (COP.N)      Restarting Magnolia platform production
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffed and restarting offshore
operations, had
                 shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day
of gas  
                 production
Marathon (MRO.N)    Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank
platform shut in,
                 some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N)  Restaffed platforms, ramping up production
Nexen NXY.TO      Restarted
Shell (RDSa.L)      Restored all production as of Friday.
PIPELINES
 * BP: Declared force majeure on Mississippi natural gas
plant because of Lee damage [ID: nN1E7870WB], extended force
majeure on Destin pipeline.
--------------------------------------------------------
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Jeanine
Prezioso, Janet McGurty and David Sheppard; Compiled by Erwin
Seba and Bruce Nichols; Editing by Andrea Evans)

