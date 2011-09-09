FACTBOX-US Gulf offshore back after Lee, risk from Nate fades

Sept 9 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico had nearly restored operations after Tropical Storm Lee. Early preparations for Tropical Storm Nate slowed as it appeared headed to Mexico.

Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ), one of the biggest Gulf producers, said it had restored all production that had been shut due to Lee and did not expect evacuations due to Nate.

Apache Corp ( APA.N ) said it expected no production impact from Nate and that there would be no evacuation of staff beyond the 19 non-essentials already pulled.

On Friday the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 6.2 percent of Gulf oil production remained shut due to Lee, down from 15 percent Thursday. In addition, 4 percent of Gulf natural gas output was still offline, down from 6.8 percent Thursday.

The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee, which brought flooding to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.

Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 Oil 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 516,451 206,681 87,378 Gas 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 958.4 362.8 210 AGGREGATE PRODUCTION LOST: Oil 4,949,838 barrels. Gas 13,285.5 million cubic feet. * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ---------------------------------------------------------------- COMPANIES REACT TO THREAT OF TROPICAL STORM NATE Company Production, evacuations Apache Corp ( APA.N ) Expects no production impact from Nate; removal of

non-essential staff from western Gulf halted at 19 BP Plc ( BP.L ) Pulls non-essential staff from three platforms, Mad Dog,

Holstein, Atlantis; no production impact. Shell ( RDSa.L ) Not planning to evacuate; its Perdido hub in the southwest Gulf is among closest assets to Nate. COMPANIES RECOVER FROM LEE AS NATE FORMS Company Production, evacuations Anadarko ( APC.N ) Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo, Constitution,

Neptune, resumed output Sept. 4 on Nansen,Boomvang,

Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989] Apache ( APA.N ) Restaffing, restarting operations, production ramping up.

[ID:nWEN7958] BHP Billiton( BLT.L ) Restaffed, restarting platforms BP ( BP.L ) Restaffed, restarted eight oil/gas platforms Chevron ( CVX.N ) Restoring production, restaffing Conoco ( COP.N ) Restarting Magnolia platform production Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Restaffed and restarting offshore operations, had

shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas

production Marathon ( MRO.N ) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in,

some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870] Murphy Oil ( MUR.N ) Restaffed platforms, ramping up production Nexen NXY.TO Restarted Shell ( RDSa.L ) Restored all production as of Friday. PIPELINES

* BP: Declared force majeure on Mississippi natural gas plant because of Lee damage [ID: nN1E7870WB], extended force majeure on Destin pipeline. -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Jeanine Prezioso, Janet McGurty and David Sheppard; Compiled by Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols; Editing by Andrea Evans)