Enterprise to restart U.S. Gulf crude pipelines

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) expected on Tuesday to restart the Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and the Poseidon Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee.

Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey said both crude oil pipelines were shut in for the storm, but were expected to restart on Tuesday barring any unforeseen delays. The Independence Trail natural gas pipeline in the Gulf was operational, he said.

"So far, no reports of any damage," Rainey said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)