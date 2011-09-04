版本:
Exxon restaffing, restarting some Gulf of Mexico ops

HOUSTON, Sept 4 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) was restaffing offshore Gulf of Mexico operations and restarting some shut-in production after Tropical Storm Lee came ashore in Louisiana, the company said.

"We are returning to normal operations at facilities where we have confirmed that our systems are both safe and operational," spokesman David Eglinton said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by Maureen Bavdek)

