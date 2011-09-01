FACTBOX-Oil companies begin Gulf of Mexico shut-ins

Sept 1 Major oil and natural gas producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have begun shutting in some production as they evacuate personnel due to the threat of a tropical cyclone in the area within the next 48 hours. [ID:nN1E7800WZ]

The storm could move through a heavy concentration of oil and gas platforms off the Louisiana and Texas coasts and potentially crimp supplies from the Gulf, which accounts for about 30 percent of U.S. oil supply and 12 percent of its natural gas. [ID:nN1E7800WZ]

On Thursday, the system was about 250 miles (400 km) south-southeast of Mississippi Canyon, one of two areas in the Gulf with major concentrations of oil and gas infrastructure, said Aaron Studwell, a meteorologist with Wilkens Weather.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 79,989 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7 percent of Gulf oil production, had been shut as of Thursday.

In addition, 127 million cubic feet per day (cfpd) of natural gas output, or 2.4 percent of Gulf gas production, had been shut. [ID:nWEN7851] -------------------------------------------------------- SHUT IN OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET)

9/1 AGGREGATE SHUT IN Oil 80,000 80,000 Natgas 127 127

* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement. --------------------------------------------------------

COMPANIES AFFECTED

* Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) said it had shut in about 11,000 bpd of oil and 60 million cfpd of natural gas production, and evacuated 140 workers from its Gulf operations. [ID:nWEN7839]

* Garden Banks gas pipeline has removed personnel from a platform in the Gulf, Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) said. Personnel were removed from a platform in South Marsh Island 76, Enbridge said. [ID:nWEN7853]

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) said it had shut in "minimal" production and was evacuating workers. Production shut-ins so far focused on subsea fields and "impacts are minimal at this point", the company said. [ID:nWEN7840]

* Murphy Oil Corp ( MUR.N ) said nonessential personnel had been evacuated and was proceeding to shut in upstream operations before taking to shore remaining workers. [ID:nWEN7841]

* BP Plc ( BP.N )( BP.L ) was shutting in production at its eight oil and natural gas platforms in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf as it evacuated workers, sources familiar with the company's offshore operations said.

* BP, the largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf, had said workers were being evacuated from its Mad Dog, Holstein, Atlantis, Nakika, Pompano, Horn Mountain, Marlin and Thunder Horse platforms, but did not say how production would be affected. [ID:nWEN7836]

* Following are the BP platforms' production capacities:

Mad Dog: 80,000 barrels per day of oil; 60 million cubic feet per day of gas

Holstein: 110,000 bpd oil; 150 million cfpd gas

Atlantis: 200,000 bpd oil; 180 million cfpd gas

Nakika: 130,000 bpd oil; 500,000 million cfpd gas

Pompano: 60,000 bpd oil; 90 million cfpd gas

Horn Mountain: 65,000 bpd oil; 68 million cfpd gas

Marlin: 60,000 bpd oil; 250 million cfpd gas

Thunder Horse: 250,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas.

* BP reissued a force majeure on its Destin Pipeline in the Gulf due to storm threats. The company earlier had canceled an initial force majeure issued on Tuesday due to operational problems at the pipeline. [ID:nIE7801A9]

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp ( APC.N ) said it was shutting production and evacuating workers from its eight natural gas production platforms. [ID:nWEN7835]

* Following are the Anadarko platforms' production capacities:

Independence Hub: 1 billion cfpd gas

Marco Polo, Green Canyon 608: 120,000 bpd oil; 300 million cfpd gas

Constitution: 70,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas

Red Hawk: 120 million cfpd gas

Gunnison: 40,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas

Nansen: 40,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas

Boomvang: 40,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas

Neptune: 14,000 bpd oil; 23 million cfpd gas.

* BHP Billiton ( BLT.L ) was shutting in production and evacuating all workers at its two platforms.

* Following are the BHP platforms' production capacities:

Shenzi: 120,000 bpd oil; 50 million cfpd gas

Neptune: 50,000 bpd oil; 50 million cfpd gas.

* Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) said it was evacuating some workers from its Gulf operations but no production had been affected. [ID:nWEN7813]

* Apache Corp ( APA.N ) said it had started evacuating some workers from its Gulf oil and gas platforms. [ID:nWEN7809]

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is monitoring the weather in the Gulf, spokeswoman Barb Hestermann said.

* The Port of New Orleans is in the "very first stages" of preparations for a possible storm, but none of the steps taken on Thursday would affect cargo handling. Those steps include closing floodgates at an eastside industrial site, spokesman Chris Bonura said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Jeanine Prezioso and Eileen Moustakis; compiled by Gene Ramos, Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)