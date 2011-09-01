FACTBOX-Oil companies begin Gulf of Mexico shut-ins

Sept 1 Major oil and natural gas producers in
the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have begun shutting in some production
as they evacuate personnel due to the threat of a tropical
cyclone in the area within the next 48 hours. [ID:nN1E7800WZ]
The storm could move through a heavy concentration of oil
and gas platforms off the Louisiana and Texas coasts and
potentially crimp supplies from the Gulf, which accounts for
about 30 percent of U.S. oil supply and 12 percent of its
natural gas. [ID:nN1E7800WZ]
On Thursday, the system was about 250 miles (400 km)
south-southeast of Mississippi Canyon, one of two areas in the
Gulf with major concentrations of oil and gas infrastructure,
said Aaron Studwell, a meteorologist with Wilkens Weather.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 79,989
barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7 percent of Gulf oil
production, had been shut as of Thursday.
In addition, 127 million cubic feet per day (cfpd) of
natural gas output, or 2.4 percent of Gulf gas production, had
been shut. [ID:nWEN7851]
--------------------------------------------------------
SHUT IN OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET)
9/1 AGGREGATE SHUT IN
Oil 80,000 80,000
Natgas 127 127
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management,
Regulation and Enforcement.
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES AFFECTED
* Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said it had shut in about 11,000
bpd of oil and 60 million cfpd of natural gas production, and
evacuated 140 workers from its Gulf operations. [ID:nWEN7839]
* Garden Banks gas pipeline has removed personnel from a
platform in the Gulf, Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said. Personnel
were removed from a platform in South Marsh Island 76, Enbridge
said. [ID:nWEN7853]
* Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it had shut in "minimal"
production and was evacuating workers. Production shut-ins so
far focused on subsea fields and "impacts are minimal at this
point", the company said. [ID:nWEN7840]
* Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) said nonessential personnel had
been evacuated and was proceeding to shut in upstream
operations before taking to shore remaining workers.
[ID:nWEN7841]
* BP Plc (BP.N)(BP.L) was shutting in production at its
eight oil and natural gas platforms in U.S.-regulated areas of
the Gulf as it evacuated workers, sources familiar with the
company's offshore operations said.
* BP, the largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf, had said
workers were being evacuated from its Mad Dog, Holstein,
Atlantis, Nakika, Pompano, Horn Mountain, Marlin and Thunder
Horse platforms, but did not say how production would be
affected. [ID:nWEN7836]
* Following are the BP platforms' production capacities:
Mad Dog: 80,000 barrels per day of oil; 60 million cubic
feet per day of gas
Holstein: 110,000 bpd oil; 150 million cfpd gas
Atlantis: 200,000 bpd oil; 180 million cfpd gas
Nakika: 130,000 bpd oil; 500,000 million cfpd gas
Pompano: 60,000 bpd oil; 90 million cfpd gas
Horn Mountain: 65,000 bpd oil; 68 million cfpd gas
Marlin: 60,000 bpd oil; 250 million cfpd gas
Thunder Horse: 250,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas.
* BP reissued a force majeure on its Destin Pipeline in the
Gulf due to storm threats. The company earlier had canceled an
initial force majeure issued on Tuesday due to operational
problems at the pipeline. [ID:nIE7801A9]
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) said it was shutting
production and evacuating workers from its eight natural gas
production platforms. [ID:nWEN7835]
* Following are the Anadarko platforms' production
capacities:
Independence Hub: 1 billion cfpd gas
Marco Polo, Green Canyon 608: 120,000 bpd oil; 300 million
cfpd gas
Constitution: 70,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas
Red Hawk: 120 million cfpd gas
Gunnison: 40,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas
Nansen: 40,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas
Boomvang: 40,000 bpd oil; 200 million cfpd gas
Neptune: 14,000 bpd oil; 23 million cfpd gas.
* BHP Billiton (BLT.L) was shutting in production and
evacuating all workers at its two platforms.
* Following are the BHP platforms' production capacities:
Shenzi: 120,000 bpd oil; 50 million cfpd gas
Neptune: 50,000 bpd oil; 50 million cfpd gas.
* Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said it was evacuating some workers
from its Gulf operations but no production had been affected.
[ID:nWEN7813]
* Apache Corp (APA.N) said it had started evacuating some
workers from its Gulf oil and gas platforms. [ID:nWEN7809]
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
* The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is monitoring the weather
in the Gulf, spokeswoman Barb Hestermann said.
* The Port of New Orleans is in the "very first stages" of
preparations for a possible storm, but none of the steps taken
on Thursday would affect cargo handling. Those steps include
closing floodgates at an eastside industrial site, spokesman
Chris Bonura said.
