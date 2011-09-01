WRAPUP 2-Oil companies brace for possible U.S. Gulf storm

* Some companies shutting in Gulf production
* Companies evacuating some or all Gulf workers
* Area of clouds, thunderstorms moving northwest
* NHC predicts heavy rains, coastal flooding
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 1 Major oil and gas producers in
the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday shut down offshore platforms and
evacuated workers ahead of a storm brewing offshore that could
become a tropical storm in coming days.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the low
pressure area over the central Gulf and moving northwestward
had an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the
next two days.
The storm could move through a heavy concentration of oil
and gas platforms off the Louisiana and Texas coasts and
potentially crimp supplies from the Gulf, which accounts for
about 30 percent of U.S. oil and 12 percent of its gas.
So far only a fraction of Gulf output was shut on
Thursday-- 5.7 percent of oil supply and 2.4 percent of gas
supply, according to the U.S. government. [ID:nWEN7851]
Those percentages will likely rise significantly in coming
days as the storm develops.
The storm -- which would be named Lee -- could spur
torrential rains and coastal flooding from the Florida
Panhandle to Texas, NHC Director Bill Read said.
"We've got a huge area of moisture. We've got a developing
wind field ," Read told reporters in Miami. "We're probably
going to see some tremendous rain amounts and the corresponding
flooding that goes with that."
Major offshore producers like Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L),
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) began
precautionary shut-downs as the storm loomed.
BP Plc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) both shut in
production and evacuated Gulf platform workers. Each company
operates eight platforms in the basin.
Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Apache Corp (APA.N) said on
Thursday they were evacuating workers not essential to
production, such as cooks and cleaning staff, but nether
reported any production impacts.
The system could become a tropical storm late on Friday or
early on Saturday, and reach the south-central coast of
Louisiana early on Sunday, said Jerry Paul, senior
meteorologist at Weather Insight, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The storm has the potential to reach hurricane strength on
Sunday and could move westward toward Texas, but there's no
current clear consensus on weather models, Paul said.
Tropical cyclones become tropical storms when their winds
exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km per hour) and become hurricanes
when their winds top 74 mph (119 kph).
Lee would be the 12th named storm of the busy 2011 Atlantic
hurricane season.
Texas is in the grip of a severe drought and rains from the
developing weather system could bring some relief.
On Thursday the system was about 227 miles (365 km)
south-southeast of Mississippi Canyon, one of two areas in the
Gulf with major concentrations of oil and gas infrastructure,
said Aaron Studwell, a meteorologist with Wilkens Weather.
The system was about 250 miles (402 km) south-southeast of
the other large concentration in Green Canyon, Studwell said.
Six of the eight platforms BP operates are in those areas,
including Thunder Horse, the world's largest, with capacity to
produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil.
Mississippi Canyon also is home to the Anadarko-operated
Independence Hub, with capacity to produce up to billion cubic
feet per day of natural gas.
State oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said none of its
installations in the far west Gulf were affected by the weather
system, so no evacuations were planned and the three main oil
exporting ports on Mexico's Gulf coast remained open on
Thursday morning.
BP is the biggest oil producer in the Gulf, followed by
Royal Dutch Shell, (RDSa.L) Chevron and Anadarko.
Meanwhile, still far east out over the Atlantic, Hurricane
Katia, a Category 1 storm, formed late on Wednesday and was
churning west with winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour)
but posing no immediate threat to land.
At 11.00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), Katia was located about 1050
miles (1685 kms) east of the northern Leeward Islands.
After Hurricane Irene rampaged up the U.S. East Coast over
the weekend, killing at least 40 people, authorities on the
U.S. Atlantic seaboard are monitoring Katia to see which path
it takes.
The NHC forecast shows Katia could become a major hurricane
by the weekend but sees its center missing the Caribbean
islands on its northwestward track. Forecasters say it is still
too early to predict with certainty that the hurricane poses no
threat to the U.S. eastern seaboard.
However, some long-range computer models, which can be off
by hundreds of miles (kilometers), show Katia eventually
swinging north toward the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda, away
from the U.S. coast.
The Atlantic hurricane season typically brings 11 or 12
named storms. Katia is already the 11th and with half of the
season still ahead, it is shaping up to be the unusually busy
year that was predicted.
(Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Pascal
Fletcher and Tom Brown in Miami; Editing by Bill Trott, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)