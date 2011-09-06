版本:
WRAPUP 2-US Gulf oil producers restaff operations after Lee

 * US: 846,670 bpd oil, 2.2 bcf natgas shut in post-storm
 * Weather improves, producers returning workers to Gulf
 * Production expected to restart, ramp up
 (Adds U.S. govt shut-in figures)
 By Kristen Hays
 HOUSTON, Sept 6 More than half of the Gulf of
Mexico's oil output remained shut on Tuesday as offshore oil
and gas producers restaffed platforms after high winds and
rough seas in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee had calmed.
 "With improvement in weather conditions, BP began remanning
its eight operated platforms at first light Tuesday morning,"
BP (BP.L)(BP.N) spokesman Daren Beaudo said.
 Those crews will assess damage and turn on needed
electrical and support systems before restarting production, he
said.
 A total of 846,670 barrels per day of oil output, or 60.5
percent, remained shut in, down 0.9 percentage point from
Monday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.
 BOEM also said 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of natural
gas, or 41.6 percent, remained shut in, down 4.4 percentage
points from Monday.
 The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. oil output and 8
percent of U.S. natural gas production, according to the U.S
Energy Information Administration.
 Lingering bad weather over the U.S. Labor Day holiday
weekend blocked producers from quickly resuming Gulf
operations, and on Tuesday Lee had degenerated into rainstorms
along the U.S. East Coast.
 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) began restaffing its central and
eastern Gulf platforms to assess their status and begin
restarting output.
 "Complete Gulf of Mexico production ramp-up to pre-storm
levels may take three to five days," Shell said on its
website.
 Spokesmen for Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Apache Corp (APA.N)
also said restaffing and restarting efforts were under way, and
Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) had restaffed its eight
operated platforms.
 Other Gulf oil and gas infrastructure shut for the storm,
which came ashore and weakened early on Sunday, was restarting.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) expected to restart the
Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline (CHOPS) and the Poseidon Pipeline,
both of which feed crude to Gulf Coast refineries.
 Most refiners reported no impact from the storm over the
weekend. Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) spokesman Bill Day said the
company's 225,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City,
Texas, and its 292,000-bpd plant in Port Arthur, Texas, had no
impact from the CHOPS outage.
 The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) was expected to
resume normal operations by Tuesday afternoon as weather
improved, spokesman Dale Rollins said.
 He said conditions on Tuesday were calm enough for divers
to check LOOP equipment before resuming tanker offloadings,
which were suspended on Friday. Deliveries to landside
customers continued from storage through the weekend.
 Meanwhile, a low-pressure weather system near the southern
Gulf had a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in
the next two days, the National Hurricane Center said.
[ID:nL3E7K62JM]
 The next named storm in the Atlantic hurricane season will
be Maria, the NHC said.
 Hurricane Katia also weakened as it moved northwest and
prompted a tropical storm watch in Bermuda, the NHC said. Katia
was not expected to reach the U.S. East Coast. [ID:nL3E7JC1XI]
 (Additional reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jim Marshall
and Dale Hudson)

