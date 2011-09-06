版本:
Murphy restarting U.S. Gulf platforms after storm

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) said on Tuesday that it was restarting production at its two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms after Tropical Storm Lee.

Spokesman Barry Jeffery said the platforms had been restaffed and production was ramping up. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)

