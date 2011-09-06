Murphy restarting U.S. Gulf platforms after storm

BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - "In the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
HOUSTON, Sept 6 Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) said on Tuesday that it was restarting production at its two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms after Tropical Storm Lee.
Spokesman Barry Jeffery said the platforms had been restaffed and production was ramping up. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority