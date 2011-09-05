Weather hampering post-Lee U.S. Gulf oil restarts

* BP says bad weather blocks Gulf platform remanning

* Company aims to assess, restaff on Tuesday

* LOOP says high seas prevent tankers from docking

By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Sept 5 BP Plc ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) said high winds and rough seas off Louisiana's coast on Monday blocked the company from restaffing and restarting Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut and evacuated last week as Tropical Storm Lee approached.

The storm came ashore early Sunday and weakened to a tropical depression by late evening, but its remnants hindered some Gulf oil and gas producers from resuming normal operations.

On Sunday 843,222 barrels per day of U.S. crude oil output, or 60.2 percent, and 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production, or 44.3 percent, was shut in, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

BP spokesman Daren Beaudo said on the company's hurricane hotline that restaffing and restarting requires support from ships, but high seas at Port Fourchon in Louisiana "are still restrictive," as they were on Sunday.

Heavy winds also prevented helicopters from ferrying workers back to platforms, first to assess any damage and then to restart operations.

"We will not reman until conditions are safe for travel," Beaudo said. "We are expecting weather conditions to improve throughout the day both on and offshore, making first remanning crews available for departure Tuesday morning."

Barb Hestermann, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), said rough seas continued to prevent tankers from docking as well.

Lee's remnants had moved inland and east to Mississippi and Alabama by Monday, forecasters said. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)