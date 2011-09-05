Weather hampering post-Lee U.S. Gulf oil restarts

* BP says bad weather blocks Gulf platform remanning
* Company aims to assess, restaff on Tuesday
* LOOP says high seas prevent tankers from docking
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 5 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said high
winds and rough seas off Louisiana's coast on Monday blocked
the company from restaffing and restarting Gulf of Mexico
platforms that were shut and evacuated last week as Tropical
Storm Lee approached.
The storm came ashore early Sunday and weakened to a
tropical depression by late evening, but its remnants hindered
some Gulf oil and gas producers from resuming normal
operations.
On Sunday 843,222 barrels per day of U.S. crude oil output,
or 60.2 percent, and 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural
gas production, or 44.3 percent, was shut in, according to the
U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
BP spokesman Daren Beaudo said on the company's hurricane
hotline that restaffing and restarting requires support from
ships, but high seas at Port Fourchon in Louisiana "are still
restrictive," as they were on Sunday.
Heavy winds also prevented helicopters from ferrying
workers back to platforms, first to assess any damage and then
to restart operations.
"We will not reman until conditions are safe for travel,"
Beaudo said. "We are expecting weather conditions to improve
throughout the day both on and offshore, making first remanning
crews available for departure Tuesday morning."
Barb Hestermann, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Offshore Oil
Port (LOOP), said rough seas continued to prevent tankers from
docking as well.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Factbox on energy firm impact: [ID:nN1E7810TM]
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Lee's remnants had moved inland and east to Mississippi and
Alabama by Monday, forecasters said.
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)