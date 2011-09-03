版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Shell to return workers to W. Gulf of Mexico post-Lee

HOUSTON, Sept 3 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it would begin returning workers to the Perdido production platform in the western Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as Tropical Storm Lee was headed away from that area and into the central Louisiana coast.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Will Dunham)

