版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 4日 星期日 01:19 BJT

Anadarko returning workers to W. Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Sept 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) said it was returning workers to its Nansen, Boomvang and Gunnison platforms in the western Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as weather conditions clear with the passage of Tropical Storm Lee onto the Louisiana coast. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Vicki Allen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐