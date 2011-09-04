Lee hampers Shell's Gulf of Mexico restaffing efforts

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 mln secured credit facility commitment
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
HOUSTON, Sept 4 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was restaffing and restarting western Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operations on Sunday, but Tropical Storm Lee hampered efforts to do the same at platforms in the center of the basin, a spokeswoman said.
"We're able to redeploy personnel to some areas, but not all. We'll continue sending staff back out tomorrow, weather permitting, and once we've confirmed the facilities are safe," spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said.
Slow-moving Lee reached the Louisiana coastline early Sunday, where many oil and gas companies have helicopters on standby to ferry workers back to offshore facilities. Heavy rain and gusty winds can hinder those operations. (Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 8 BHP Billiton Plc has begun halting operations at its Escondida copper mine in northern Chile, the world's largest, ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, a union leader told Reuters on Wednesday.