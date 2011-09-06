Shell restaffs US Gulf ops after Trop. Storm Lee

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Tuesday it was restaffing central and eastern Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms on Tuesday and production restarts would soon begin in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee.

The company said initial crews would assess any damage and then restart production and drilling. Shell said it expected output to reach pre-storm levels within three to five days.

Lee came ashore and weakened early Sunday, but high winds and rough seas Sunday and Monday prevented many producers from sending crews back out to facilities. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)