Shell says no evacuations expected due to Storm Nate

* Shell says no Gulf of Mexico evacuations expected
* Apache says stops evacuating non-essentials
* Two Mexican crude-exporting ports shut
* Forecasts see Nate remaining in Mexican waters
By Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, Sept 9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L)
said on Friday that it does not expect to evacuate workers from
offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of
Tropical Storm Nate.
No crude oil or natural gas production has been shut in
U.S.-regulated waters of the Gulf due to Nate, which was
gathering strength in the Bay of Campeche off the Mexican
coast.
"No Gulf evacuations for us on this one," Shell spokeswoman
Kelly Op De Weegh said in a statement.
Apache Corp (APA.N) said it had evacuated 19 non-essential
workers from the Gulf due to Nate, but evacuations would not be
continuing.
Leading Gulf oil producer BP Plc (BP.L)(BP.N) began
evacuating non-essential workers from some platforms in the
Gulf on Thursday, but had not shut production.
Weather forecasts on Friday call for the storm to remain in
Mexican waters and make landfall between Tampico and Vera Cruz,
Mexico, by the middle of next week.
Forecasts on Thursday had said there was a strong chance
the storm could cut across U.S. offshore production areas in
the Gulf.
Shipments of Mexican oil were being affected by Nate.
Two major crude-exporting ports -- Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas
-- remained closed for safety reasons.
Searches continued for 10 contract workers missing after
they evacuated a rig in the Bay of Campeche, where they had
been conducting seismic studies for Mexico's national oil
company Pemex.
Most producers completed restoring output as recently as
Thursday from Tropical Storm Lee, which crossed northern Gulf
production areas late last week before drenching Louisiana on
Sunday.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said that as of
Thursday 206,681 barrels per day, or 14.8 percent, of Gulf oil
production remained offline due to Lee, the lingering
aftereffects of which delayed a faster restart. The bureau said
36.9 percent of crude output was shut on Wednesday.
Also, 362.8 million cubic feet per day of natural gas
output, or 6.8 percent, was shut in as of Thursday, down from
18.1 percent on Wednesday.
The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil
production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
