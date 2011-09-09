Shell says no evacuations expected due to Storm Nate

* Shell says no Gulf of Mexico evacuations expected

* Apache says stops evacuating non-essentials

* Two Mexican crude-exporting ports shut

* Forecasts see Nate remaining in Mexican waters

By Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Sept 9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) said on Friday that it does not expect to evacuate workers from offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of Tropical Storm Nate.

No crude oil or natural gas production has been shut in U.S.-regulated waters of the Gulf due to Nate, which was gathering strength in the Bay of Campeche off the Mexican coast.

"No Gulf evacuations for us on this one," Shell spokeswoman Kelly Op De Weegh said in a statement.

Apache Corp ( APA.N ) said it had evacuated 19 non-essential workers from the Gulf due to Nate, but evacuations would not be continuing.

Leading Gulf oil producer BP Plc ( BP.L )( BP.N ) began evacuating non-essential workers from some platforms in the Gulf on Thursday, but had not shut production.

Weather forecasts on Friday call for the storm to remain in Mexican waters and make landfall between Tampico and Vera Cruz, Mexico, by the middle of next week.

Forecasts on Thursday had said there was a strong chance the storm could cut across U.S. offshore production areas in the Gulf.

Shipments of Mexican oil were being affected by Nate.

Two major crude-exporting ports -- Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas -- remained closed for safety reasons.

Searches continued for 10 contract workers missing after they evacuated a rig in the Bay of Campeche, where they had been conducting seismic studies for Mexico's national oil company Pemex.

Most producers completed restoring output as recently as Thursday from Tropical Storm Lee, which crossed northern Gulf production areas late last week before drenching Louisiana on Sunday.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said that as of Thursday 206,681 barrels per day, or 14.8 percent, of Gulf oil production remained offline due to Lee, the lingering aftereffects of which delayed a faster restart. The bureau said 36.9 percent of crude output was shut on Wednesday.

Also, 362.8 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 6.8 percent, was shut in as of Thursday, down from 18.1 percent on Wednesday.

The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Editing by Dale Hudson)