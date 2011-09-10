UPDATE 3-Mexico cuts output, evacuates due to storm Nate

* Pemex says some output shut, starts evacuations

* Two Mexican crude-exporting ports shut

* U.S. oil sector worry eases as Nate heads to Mexico (Updates with details on Pemex evacuations in Gulf)

By Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Sept 9 Strengthening Tropical Storm Nate cut Mexican oil production by 178,800 barrels a day and closed two oil exporting ports as Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex started evacuating workers from the Gulf area on Friday.

The oil-exporting ports of Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas were two of five shipping facilities in the Gulf of Mexico closed due to the storm, which according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center could become a hurricane by Sunday.

Pemex also said it was evacuating 473 workers from the Bicentenario, Centenario, Max Smith, Roy Butler and Super Sundowner sea platforms as a precaution.

As the storm was forecast to stay in Mexican waters, concern eased in the U.S. regulated sector of the Gulf of Mexico.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc <RDSa .L> said it did not expect to evacuate workers from offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of Tropical Storm Nate.

No crude oil or natural gas production has been shut in U.S.-regulated waters of the Gulf due to Nate, which was gathering strength in the Bay of Campeche off the Mexican coast.

"No Gulf evacuations for us on this one," Shell spokeswoman Kelly Op De Weegh said in a statement.

Apache Corp (APA.N) said it had evacuated 19 non-essential workers from the Gulf due to Nate, but evacuations would not be continuing.

Leading Gulf oil producer BP Plc (BP.L)(BP.N) began evacuating non-essential workers from some platforms in the Gulf on Thursday, but had not shut production.

Weather forecasts on Friday called for the storm to remain in Mexican waters and make landfall between Tampico and Veracurz, Mexico, by the middle of next week.

MISSING WORKERS

Searches continued for 10 contract workers missing after they evacuated a rig in the Bay of Campeche, where they had been conducting seismic studies for Mexico's national oil company Pemex.

As recently as Thursday, most producers had finished restoring output lost during Tropical Storm Lee, which crossed northern Gulf production areas late last week before drenching Louisiana on Sunday.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said that as of Friday 87,738 barrels per day, or 6.2 percent, of Gulf oil production, remained offline due to Lee, the lingering after effects of which delayed a faster restart. The bureau said 14.8 percent of crude output was shut on Thursday.

Also, 210 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 4 percent, was shut in as of Friday, down from 6.8 percent on Thursday.

The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Additional reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by David Gregorio, Gary Hill)