Saved by TV's dragons, Sweden's Storytel aims to become Spotify of books

* Expanding into Russia, Spain, India and UAE this year
* Has spent about $46 mln on string of acquisitions
* Sales have doubled annually since 2009
* Shares up 130 pct in past year
By Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books
company Storytel will expand into several new
markets in the coming years while steering clear of
English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the
Swedish company's chief executive said.
The 12-year-old company bought one of Sweden's most vaunted
publishing houses, Norstedts, last year in what has been a
string of deals for a business that has become a symbol of the
rapid transformation of the sector.
The acquisition of Norstedts, founded in 1823 and the
publisher of several Nobel Prize winners and Stieg Larsson's
bestselling Millennium trilogy and sequels, was described by the
Dagens Nyheter newspaper as one of the biggest changes ever for
the Swedish book market.
"There was a great deal of fuss about it. But I still think
people appreciated that someone who was into books and stories
became the owner (of Norstedts)," CEO and founder Jonas
Tellander, a former executive at Swiss drugmaker Roche,
told Reuters.
Yet the deal might never have happened had Tellander not
secured cash on TV show Dragons' Den, on which entrepreneurs
seek financing from venture capitalists, effectively saving his
budding business from bankruptcy.
While Amazon's Audible dominates markets such as
the United States, Germany and Britain, Storytel is investing
heavily to become the leader in countries and languages off the
beaten track of its bigger competitor.
Having almost doubled sales annually since 2009, Storytel
now has a market capitalisation of 3.5 billion Swedish crowns
($401 million) and its share price has jumped by 130 percent in
the past year to 72.50 crowns.
Expectations are high, with Morningstar data showing the
company has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 481.
Investors are betting that Storytel, which has spent about
400 million crowns on acquisitions, can replicate the success
achieved in its current markets, where paying subscribers rose
40 percent to 380,000 in the first quarter.
FINDING CASH, FINDING PEOPLE
Storytel has more than 6,000 audio book titles, compared
with Audible's 180,000-plus, delivering its content to the
mobile devices of customers in Scandinavia, the Netherlands and
Poland.
Much like with music service Spotify, Storytel subscribers
pay a monthly fee for unlimited access to streamed audio books,
which can also be saved in offline mode on Apple or
android devices.
Expansion into Spain, India and the United Arab Emirates
will follow Russia this year, but without the financial of a
heavyweight parent such as Amazon, Storytel faces the challenge
of refilling cash coffers to fund its growth.
It raised 122 million crowns in financing last year.
"We are looking in all countries. We just need to find the
right set-up and the right people," Tellander said.
The company also faces the challenge of taking on new
languages and the need to find the right local entrepreneurs,
said Erik Sprinchorn, fund manager at Swedbank Robur, which has
close to a 5 percent stake in Storytel.
Tellander said that Storytel is seeking access to the rights
of 4,000 existing titles in Russia but is also starting its own
production of audio books for the Indian market as well as in
Arabic and Spanish, with new stories from local authors.
Mirroring the strategy of movie streaming giant Netflix
, both Storytel and Audible are betting that original
content written exclusively for their platforms will attract
more subscribers.
The company made an operating profit of 25.5 million crowns
last year, though heavy expansion and high marketing costs
pushed it into the red again in the first quarter.
Swedbank's Sprinchorn said it was nearly impossible to
forecast market growth, but the global audiobook industry is
currently valued at $3.5 billion, according to news website
GoodEreader, referring to the Association of American
Publishers.
A few years ago many people were unwilling to pay for
something they couldn't hold in their hands, Tellander said.
Spotify and Netflix have changed that.
"Once they succeed in a market, the likelihood that people
will want to pay for Storytel increases. We are following their
footsteps and eyeing their markets," he said.
($1 = 8.7185 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Niklas Pollard and David Goodman)