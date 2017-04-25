STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
Summary:
**STOXX 600 hits 20-month high, further supported by Wall Street
**Christian Dior hits record high after LVMH's Arnault takes full control
**Brokers cheer move to consolidate French luxury giant
**Apple supplier AMS soars as much as 20 pct after quarterly results
**Carmaker Volvo surges to 10-year high after results
**European banks see lending growth - ECB
**Third consecutive month of flows into mutual funds - Lipper data (Reporting by Helen Reid)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).
LONDON, May 24 Britain's biotech sector boasts the strongest new drug pipeline in Europe but industry leaders say it needs continued access to global talent, funding and regulatory clarity to thrive in the future - all of which could be jeopardised by Brexit.