中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 23:07 BJT

STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, April 25 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**STOXX 600 hits 20-month high, further supported by Wall Street

**Christian Dior hits record high after LVMH's Arnault takes full control

**Brokers cheer move to consolidate French luxury giant

**Apple supplier AMS soars as much as 20 pct after quarterly results

**Carmaker Volvo surges to 10-year high after results

**European banks see lending growth - ECB

**Third consecutive month of flows into mutual funds - Lipper data (Reporting by Helen Reid)
