Canada's Total Energy Services offers to buy Strad Energy Services

Sept 21 Canadian oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc said on Monday it offered to buy Strad Energy Services Ltd for C$2.90 per share.

Strad shareholders will have an option to receive C$2.90 in cash or C$1.35 in cash plus 0.10 of a Total common share for every share held.

Total's C$2.90 per share offer represents an 11.50 percent premium to Strad's Monday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The offer of $2.90 per share values Strad at C$108.3 million ($81.7 million) based on the company's total outstanding shares as of June 30.

($1 = 1.3251 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

