BRIEF-Straight Path Communications subsidiary sues Apple over patents

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 (Reuters) -

* Straight Path Communications Inc subsidiary sues Apple Inc over four patents related to Facetime technology-court filing

* Straight Path patent lawsuit against Apple filed in Northern California federal court seeks unspecified damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dan Levine)
