UPDATE 1-Straight Path settles U.S. license investigation, shares jump

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 Straight Path
Communications Inc said on Thursday it would pay $15
million to settle a federal probe into claims that the wireless
spectrum owner had submitted false data to renew airwave
licenses, sparking a 34 percent rally in its stock.
The airwaves can be used for emerging 5G wireless
technology, which service providers such as AT&T Inc and
Verizon Communications Inc are seeking to expand their
networks.
As part of the settlement, Straight Path will pay $15
million to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and give
the Treasury Department a 20 percent cut of any sale of its
licenses, the company said in a statement.
The commission investigated Straight Path's former parent
IDT Corp and its spectrum licenses following allegations
of fraud in November 2015 by an anonymous short seller of the
company's stock. Short sellers borrow securities to sell in the
belief that they can buy back them back later at a lower price.
The short seller claimed that Straight Path managed to renew
its 39 GHz band licenses by incorrectly saying in its filings
that it had constructed systems that were never built.
Short sellers such as New York-based Kerrisdale, a $400
million hedge fund, announced in late 2015 they were targeting
Straight Path's stock, leading to wild swings from $50 to less
than $8 over several months.
The stock rose $10.84 to $42.25 at mid-afternoon on
Thursday.
Under the settlement, if Straight Path does not announce the
sale of its spectrum licenses in the next 12 months, it will
have to pay the FCC $85 million or return its licenses. It also
agreed to surrender 196 of its 1,000 licenses in the 39 GHz
band.
Travis LeBlanc, chief of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, said
in a statement that "squatting on spectrum licenses" was
"fundamentally inconsistent with the public good."
In July 2016, the FCC made a rule change that allowed for
the 28GHz and 39GHz bands, a major part of Straight Path's
spectrum holdings, to be used in mobile communications.
Straight Path also said on Thursday that it was hiring
investment bank Evercore Partners Inc to help the
company explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of its
assets.
