版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:40 BJT

AT&T to buy Straight Path Communications for $1.25 bln

April 10 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion.

The No.2 U.S. carrier said it would offer $95.63 per share, a premium of 162.1 percent to Straight Path's Friday close. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐