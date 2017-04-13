Straight Path says third party may top AT&T's buyout offer

April 13 Straight Path Communications Inc
, which agreed to be bought by AT&T Inc for $1.25
billion, said on Thursday it had received a letter from a third
party that was considering topping AT&T's offer.
Straight Path said the party, which it did not name, had
made a bid to acquire the company before AT&T's offer.
AT&T, which earlier this week agreed to buy the holder of
licenses to wireless spectrum in an all-stock deal, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
