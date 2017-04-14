UPDATE 2-Verizon considering topping AT&T's bid for Straight Path -sources

(Adds Verizon's comment, background; updates shares)
By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is
considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path
Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's
$1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
Shares of Straight Path, a holder of wireless spectrum
licenses sought after by service providers like Verizon and
AT&T, rose 9.4 percent to $100.03 in after-market trading.
Straight Path said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that a
third party, which it did not name, was evaluating making an
offer that would top AT&T's bid. (bit.ly/2pc8Nn0)
The party had also been bidding to acquire the company
before AT&T made its offer, Straight Path said.
Verizon declined to comment on what it called rumors and
speculation. AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for
comment and Straight Path declined to comment.
Straight Path on Monday agreed to be acquired by AT&T, the
No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, for $95.63 per share. The price
represented a hefty 162.1 percent premium to Straight Path's
April 7 closing price.
The wireless spectrum held by Straight Path is expected to
play a large role in the latest 5G networks. Both AT&T and
bigger rival Verizon have been conducting 5G trials.
Verizon is testing a 5G fixed wireless service with
equipment maker Ericsson in 11 markets in the United States and
expects a commercial launch as early as 2018.
Separately, AT&T had made a $910 million bid in the
broadcast airwaves spectrum sale in a government auction on
Thursday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said, while
Verizon opted not to bid.
Straight Path said in January it was hiring investment bank
Evercore Partners to help explore strategic alternatives,
including a sale of assets.
Shares of AT&T and Verizon were unchanged in extended
trading.
(Additional reporting by Laharee Chatterjee, Narottam Medhora
and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar
and Andrew Hay)