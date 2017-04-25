Straight Path receives "superior" offer to AT&T's buyout bid

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Straight Path Communications Inc said on Tuesday it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", which it said was superior to AT&T Inc's offer of $95.63 per share.
Reuters had earlier reported that Verizon Communications Inc was considering topping AT&T's bid.
AT&T agreed to buy Straight Path, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal on April 10.
Straight Path said it has notified AT&T of the offer and the telecom company has five days to match or exceed the new offer. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.