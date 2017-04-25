UPDATE 4-Verizon's bid challenges AT&T's offer for Straight Path -source

* New bid of $104.64 per share above AT&T's offer
* AT&T has five days to match or exceed new bid
* Straight Path shares up 12.5 pct
(Adds analyst comment, adds detail on share price)
By Liana B. Baker
April 25 Verizon Communications Inc has
made an offer for Straight Path Communications Inc,
topping an earlier bid from AT&T Inc, in a move that
starts a bidding war for a company holding spectrum used in 5G
technology, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Straight Path said on Tuesday it received a $104.64
per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national
telecommunications company". AT&T and Straight Path had agreed
on a deal at $95.63 per share earlier this month.
The source did not want to be named because the matter is
confidential. Verizon and Straight Path declined to comment.
A Verizon bid for Straight Path would be the latest salvo in
the battle between Verizon and AT&T to gain an edge in the race
to develop a fifth-generation network (5G) that would offer
faster downloads and boost internet-reliant products such as
self-driving cars.
"Clearly ultra-high band spectrum is a critical part of both
AT&T and Verizon's 5G Plans" Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer
Fritzsche said in a research note. "We believe it fair to
assume (Verizon) would like to add to this part of its spectrum
portfolio with the Straight Path assets."
Straight Path, which holds a large trove of 28 GHz and 39
GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications,
would give a new owner an advantage in 5G development.
Straight Path said on Tuesday that the higher offer was
considered a "superior proposal" and it has notified AT&T that
the telecom company has five days to match or exceed the new
bid.
"We will evaluate the situation and make a decision in that
time frame," AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook said in an email.
Straight Path's shares were up 12.5 percent at $124.79, much
above the offer price, indicating that investors are expecting
an even higher bid to come in.
The new bidder has agreed to cover the termination fee of
$38 million that Straight Path would be required to pay AT&T if
it goes with another buyer, Straight Path added.
AT&T had agreed to buy Straight Path, which holds licenses
to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal on
April 10.
Reuters had earlier reported that Verizon Communications Inc
was considering outbidding AT&T.
