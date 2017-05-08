Straight Path gets higher offer from unnamed bidder

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Straight Path Communications Inc said on Monday it had received an offer from a telecommunications company to buy the holder of spectrum used in 5G technology in deal with an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion.
The offer of $184 per share represents a premium of 11.5 percent to Straight Path's Friday closing price.
The bidder, whom Straight Path did not name, had previously made an offer to buy the company at $135.96 per share.
The offer from the unnamed bidder rivals AT&T Inc's offer to buy Straight Path for $95.63 per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.