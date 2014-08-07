UPDATE 1-Stratasys raises full-year profit, revenue forecast

(Adds outlook, estimates, background)
Aug 7 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd
raised its forecast for 2014 adjusted profit and revenue after
reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
Stratasys shares were up 14 percent in premarket trading.
The company, which has traditionally focused on large
industrial printers that sell for $15,000-$750,000, said it now
expects full-year adjusted profit of $2.25-$2.35 per share on
revenue of $750 million-$770 million.
It had earlier forecast an adjusted profit of $2.15-$2.25
per share on revenue of $660 million-$680 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.20 per
share on revenue of $682.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Solid Concepts and Harvest Technologies - two companies it
acquired recently - will add modestly to 2014 earnings,
Stratasys Chief Executive David Reis said in a statement on
Thursday.
MakerBot, a privately held company Stratasys acquired last
year, was acquiring some assets of Germany-based partner
Hafner's Buero, the company said. MakerBot launched its
operations in Europe this month.
MakerBot branded products and services contributed $33.6
million to Stratasys's net revenue, which soared 68 percent to
$178.5 million, in the second quarter ended June 30.
Net loss attributable to Stratasys narrowed to $173,000, or
break even on a per share basis, from $2.8 million, or 7 cents
per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 45 cents per share on
revenue of $156.6 million.
Stratasys shares had closed at $98.91 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)