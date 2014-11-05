3D printer maker Stratasys's revenue jumps 62 pct

Nov 5 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd reported a 62 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its MakerBot-branded consumer products and services.

However, the net loss attributable to the company widened to $31.3 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $6.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $203.6 million from $125.6 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)