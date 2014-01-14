Stratasys full-year profit outlook misses Street; shares fall

Jan 14 Stratasys Ltd, a 3D printer maker, estimated full-year adjusted profit way below Wall Street estimates, as it warned expenses would rise significantly in 2014.

The company's shares fell 4 percent in trading before the bell.

The company forecast adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share, missing analysts' expectations of $2.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.