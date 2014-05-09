版本:
Stratasys 1st-qtr adjusted revenue rises 54 pct

May 9 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd reported a 54 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue as it sold more higher-margin printers and services.

Net income attributable to Stratasys was $4.1 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $15.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted revenue rose to $151.2 million from $98.2 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Don Sebastian)
