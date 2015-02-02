版本:
Stratasys full-year profit, revenue forecast misses estimate

Feb 2 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd on Monday forecast revenue and adjusted profit for the full year below average analyst expectation, saying operating expenses will increase.

The company forecast a net loss of $10 million-$23 million, or 20-45 cents per share, on revenue of $940 million-$960 million for 2015.

It forecast an adjusted profit of $2.07-$2.24 per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.91 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
