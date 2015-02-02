Stratasys full-year profit, revenue forecast misses estimate

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd on Monday forecast revenue and adjusted profit for the full year below average analyst expectation, saying operating expenses will increase.
The company forecast a net loss of $10 million-$23 million, or 20-45 cents per share, on revenue of $940 million-$960 million for 2015.
It forecast an adjusted profit of $2.07-$2.24 per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of $2.91 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec